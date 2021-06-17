Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: One dies as wall collapses in Mulund amid heavy rains

A man died on Thursday night after a wall collapsed in Mumbai's Mulund amid heavy rains. The incident took place around 7.30 pm at Wayde Chawl in Kalpadevi Pada on LBS Road.

35-year-old Dilip Verma was rescued and taken to civic-run Agarwal hospital in Mulund, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, spells of heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on June 18 and 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday.

Raigad experienced heavy to moderate showers in different parts in the last 24 hours and the coastal district has already received 17.23 per cent of its yearly rainfall quota, the local administration said on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ended 8.30 am, Raigad district has recorded 66.03 mm rainfall, said a release from the collector's office.

