Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad in next 2 days

Image Source : AP Spells of heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

Spells of heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad on June 18 and 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday.

Raigad experienced heavy to moderate showers in different parts in the last 24 hours and the coastal district has already received 17.23 per cent of its yearly rainfall quota, the local administration said on Thursday.

In the 24 hours ended 8.30 am, Raigad district has recorded 66.03 mm rainfall, said a release from the collector's office.

Alibag received the highest rainfall among talukas at 104 mm, while the lowest was in Khalapur at 14 mm, the release said.

The coastal district has been receiving bountiful showers since the arrival of the south-west monsoon.

Rainfall recorded on an average in Raigad district till now in June was 208 mm more than last year's figure during the same period, said the release.

The district has already received 17.23 per cent of it yearly (monsoon) rainfall quota, it added.

Among other talukas, Mangaon received 101 mm, Shrivardhan 100 mm, Murud 99 mm, Tala 84 mm, Mhasala 81 mm and Uran 78 mm, the release said.

