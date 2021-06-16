Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging, traffic snarls disrupt normal life.

Continuous rain causes waterlogging in Mumbai's Parel area on Wednesday and also led to traffic snarls at different parts of the city.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported a prediction of "light to moderate rain or thundershowers in city and suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places".

According to BMC, a high tide of 4.05 meters at 4:13 pm, along with a low tide of 1.95 meters at 10:23 pm expected today.Colaba received an average rainfall of 11 mm, from 8:30 am of June 15 to 8:30 am of June 16, India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported.

After a break of three days, rains started lashing in the city of Mumbai and its suburbs since early morning on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the city and the suburban areas with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The suburban train services as well as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses are running smoothly till now, the officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the island city of Mumbai, its western suburbs and eastern suburbs received 28.55 mm, 19 mm and 17.52 mm rainfall, respectively, in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Wednesday.

Civic officials said a high tide of 4.05 metres is expected at 4.13 pm and low tide of 1.95 metres at 10.23 pm.

Heavy rains had lashed Mumbai and its suburbs last week as the monsoon set in over the city, inundating several low-lying areas and disrupting train and bus services. However, no significant rainfall was recorded since Sunday, barring some light rain at isolated places.

Also Read: Rain continues to lash several parts of Mumbai

Latest India News