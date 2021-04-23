DDMA asks bureaucrats to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals

Image Source : PTI Amid a flood of complaints regarding oxygen shortage in hospitals, the DDMA has appointed two nodal officers to ensure oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has appointed two senior bureaucrats as nodal officers to ensure smooth movement of tankers and facilitate oxygen supply to the city hospitals. This move came after repeated complaints regarding oxygen shortage from about a dozen hospitals in Delhi.

Apart from this, the DDMA has also directed the Delhi Police to provide a green corridor for all oxygen tankers. These spaces will ensure the authentic delivery of oxygen tanks from point of entry to the designated destination when they arrive.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had alleged that UP Police and Haryana Police were deliberately blocking the supply of oxygen into the national capital. He had urged the Centre to ensure that this doesn't take place, even if it means involving paramilitary forces.

Hours after, the DDMA, released an order late on Thursday that said the Delhi Police will keep a record of the entry and exit of all oxygen tankers through various checkpoints to monitor their movement. The DDMA has also set up a round-the-clock control room to redress grievances and complaints from city hospitals within 30 minutes.

According to the DDMA order, senior IAS officer Udit Prakash will be responsible for ensuring the smooth and seamless movement of tankers to the borders of Delhi and sort out all issues pertaining to suppliers, states, and the Central government. It also stated that IAS officer Vijay Bidhuri will be responsible for controlling, coordinating, and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments.

Ahead of this, the Union Home Ministry had also directed states to not block the supply of oxygen. It had said that no restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the state and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles.

Also Read: No restriction on movement of oxygen: Centre directs states

Latest India News