India reports 38,667 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, 478 deaths; over 63 lakh vaccine doses administered

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 35,743 discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2021 9:59 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre

India recorded 38,667 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 478 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 35,743 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.45 percent and total recoveries to 3,13,38,088.

According to the government release, over 63 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,87,673, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,30,732. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,17,00,57 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 22,29,798 samples were tested on Friday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 53.61 crore, the Union health ministry said. 

Total vaccination in India now stands at 53,61,89,903. Over 57 lakh (57,31,574) vaccine doses were administered till Thursday, according to the report. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7415 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 18766 78  1958275 1648  13615 20 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2289 106  48598 271  252
4 Assam 10001 426  563261 1169  5471 20 
5 Bihar 264 715503 53  9649
6 Chandigarh 42 61171 10  811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1423 86  988646 163  13545  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10647 4  
9 Delhi 468 34  1411452 84  25068  
10 Goa 957 36  168218 101  3168
11 Gujarat 178 814885 27  10078  
12 Haryana 664 759852 32  9656
13 Himachal Pradesh 2748 80  203385 251  3544
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1324 17  317471 112  4395  
15 Jharkhand 223 12  342176 19  5131
16 Karnataka 22729 25  2866739 1672  36933 22 
17 Kerala 180522 3482  3453174 16856  18394 114 
18 Ladakh 73 14  20156 20  207  
19 Lakshadweep 39 10188 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 103 28  781390 37  10514  
21 Maharashtra 66475 667  6180871 5861  134730 158 
22 Manipur 6671 164  98867 678  1691
23 Meghalaya 4513 26  65319 397  1213 13 
24 Mizoram 11139 481  36679 1002  177
25 Nagaland 1346 27096 81  594
26 Odisha 9619 110  975999 1243  6757 60 
27 Puducherry 944 30  119355 83  1803  
28 Punjab 568 35  582944 53  16334  
29 Rajasthan 205 11  944752 13  8954  
30 Sikkim 2345 53  25720 203  360  
31 Tamil Nadu 20411 12  2530096 1887  34462 34 
32 Telangana 7812 184  640065 609  3838
33 Tripura 1825 128  78516 264  776
34 Uttarakhand 401 17  334782 43  7370
35 Uttar Pradesh 469 21  1685625 44  22782
36 West Bengal 10109 18  1508800 749  18276
Total# 387673 2446  31338088 35743  430732 478 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

 

