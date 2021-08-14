India reports 38,667 fresh COVID cases in 24 hours, 478 deaths; over 63 lakh vaccine doses administered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre

India recorded 38,667 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 478 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 35,743 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.45 percent and total recoveries to 3,13,38,088.

According to the government release, over 63 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,87,673, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,30,732. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,17,00,57 samples have been tested up to August 13 for COVID-19. Of these 22,29,798 samples were tested on Friday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 53.61 crore, the Union health ministry said.

Total vaccination in India now stands at 53,61,89,903. Over 57 lakh (57,31,574) vaccine doses were administered till Thursday, according to the report. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 2 7415 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 18766 78 1958275 1648 13615 20 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2289 106 48598 271 252 1 4 Assam 10001 426 563261 1169 5471 20 5 Bihar 264 9 715503 53 9649 3 6 Chandigarh 42 5 61171 10 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1423 86 988646 163 13545 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 10647 1 4 9 Delhi 468 34 1411452 84 25068 10 Goa 957 36 168218 101 3168 2 11 Gujarat 178 4 814885 27 10078 12 Haryana 664 8 759852 32 9656 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 2748 80 203385 251 3544 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1324 17 317471 112 4395 15 Jharkhand 223 12 342176 19 5131 1 16 Karnataka 22729 25 2866739 1672 36933 22 17 Kerala 180522 3482 3453174 16856 18394 114 18 Ladakh 73 14 20156 20 207 19 Lakshadweep 39 1 10188 5 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 103 28 781390 37 10514 21 Maharashtra 66475 667 6180871 5861 134730 158 22 Manipur 6671 164 98867 678 1691 8 23 Meghalaya 4513 26 65319 397 1213 13 24 Mizoram 11139 481 36679 1002 177 3 25 Nagaland 1346 1 27096 81 594 1 26 Odisha 9619 110 975999 1243 6757 60 27 Puducherry 944 30 119355 83 1803 28 Punjab 568 35 582944 53 16334 29 Rajasthan 205 11 944752 13 8954 30 Sikkim 2345 53 25720 203 360 31 Tamil Nadu 20411 12 2530096 1887 34462 34 32 Telangana 7812 184 640065 609 3838 2 33 Tripura 1825 128 78516 264 776 1 34 Uttarakhand 401 17 334782 43 7370 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 469 21 1685625 44 22782 2 36 West Bengal 10109 18 1508800 749 18276 8 Total# 387673 2446 31338088 35743 430732 478 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

