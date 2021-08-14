Centre releases 50% funds of 'COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre

The Union Cabinet has released 50 percent of funds of the 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)' as of today. This was done in order to strengthen the fight of the States and Union Territories against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of the second wave of the pandemic, Union Cabinet had approved 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II (ECRP-II package)' amounting to Rs 23,123 Crores, on July 8 this year. This scheme is to be implemented from July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

To fast track the implementation of the ECRP-II, on 22nd July 2021, Rs 1827.80 Crores were released to the States and UTs as 15 percent advance to undertaking preparatory activities.

Further, 35 percent of funds were released today to the States and UTs, thus, making a total of 50 percent release of funds so as to ensure implementation of critical activities at the State/District levels to prepare the public healthcare systems in response to the evolving pandemic.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) components of the ECRP-II, States/UTs have been supported by way of approvals for Emergency COVID Response Plans (ECRP) to the tune of Rs. 14744.99 Crore.

This scheme is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with some Central Sector components. It aims to accelerate health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection, and management, with a focus on health infrastructure development including for Paediatric Care, and with measurable outcomes.

This package aims to help the states/UTs with setting up/augmentation of ICU/Oxygen beds, pediatric units, hospitals, ambulances, Oxygen tanks, human resources, etc.

