Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes experts from Hong Kong inspect crashed car in Thane

Cyrus Mistry Death: Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Thane Updated on: September 14, 2022 8:18 IST
Cyrus Mistry Death, Cyrus Mistry Death time, Cyrus Mistry Death age, Cyrus Mistry Death car accident
Image Source : ANI. Cyrus Mistry Death: Mercedes experts from Hong Kong arrives in Thane to inspect crashed car.

Highlights

  • A team of Mercedes experts from Hong Kong reached the Mercedes showroom in Thane on Tuesday
  • They came for investigation and inspection of the car after Cyrus Mistry's death case on Sept 4
  • The team will soon submit a report to the Mercedes Benz company

Cyrus Mistry Death: A team of Mercedes experts from Hong Kong reached the Mercedes showroom in Thane on Tuesday (September 13) for investigation and inspection of the car after Cyrus Mistry's death. The team will soon submit a report to the Mercedes Benz company.

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4 (Sunday). According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. 

There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital. Earlier, the car manufacturer said that the team would provide clarifications to the officials wherever required and will cooperate.

The remarks came after the police asked the car manufacturer company why the airbags in the ill-fated SUV did not open at the time of the accident.

"As a responsible brand respecting customer privacy, our team is cooperating with the authorities where possible, and we will provide any clarifications to them directly as required. We will continue our ongoing efforts to increase road safety awareness as a responsible manufacturer while equipping our vehicles with the latest safety features and technologies," read a statement from Mercedes-Benz India.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Cyrus Mistry and Mr Jehangir Pandole in the unfortunate road accident. At the same time we are glad to learn that Ms Anahita Pandole and Mr Darius Pandole are recovering," it added.

Palghar Police had asked several questions to the car manufacturer company, "Why do not the airbags open? Was there any mechanical fault in the vehicle? What was the brake fluid of the car? What was the tire pressure?"

Police had said that these vehicles come out of the plant only after proper testing. 

"In such a situation, what is the report of the collision impact of the manufacturer's investigation? Was the steering locked after the collision?" Police asked the car manufacturer.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Cyrus Mistry death: Road audit to be carried; joint visit of highway officials, cops planned

ALSO READ: Cyrus Mistry accident: Mangled Mercedes SUV's data to be analysed in Germany

