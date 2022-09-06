Cyrus Mistry accident: Mangled Mercedes SUV's data to be analysed in Germany

Follow us on Image Source : RAJIV SINGH, INDIA TV Mercedes which met with an accident

Cyrus Mistry accident: Car giant Mercedes Company has said that the ill-fated SUV which met with an accident and killed former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry will be sent to Germany. According to the Palghar Police, the data of the car will be analysed in Germany in the next 2-3 days.

Cyrus Mistry was traveling to Mumbai when the Mercedes Benz crashed, killing him and his friend on Sunday. The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway at around 3 pm, killing Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole, who were in the back seats.

The Mercedes' plant in Germany will analyse important aspects like - What was the speed of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Cyrus Mistry was on Tuesday cremated at Worli Crematorium.

Post mortem report

Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole had received multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma" in the car accident in which they were killed almost instantly, a medical officer from the J J Hospital said on Tuesday. The injuries also included vein ruptures causing internal bleeding, he said. “The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of the death,” he said.

The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

The viscera has been preserved and a total of 8 samples have been taken. These samples have been taken as per the protocol of accident investigation. The entire post-mortem process has been videographed.

According to police, the person behind the wheel had covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes, meaning the luxury car was being driven at a speed of 180-190 km per hour. The car was being driven by Mumbai-based gynecologist Anahita Pandole (55), a family friend of Mistry, police have said. She and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital.

