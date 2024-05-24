Cyclone Remal to hit West Bengal, Odisha: Precautionary measures you can take to remain safe

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday has issued a warning ahead of cyclone Remal forming in the Bay of Bengal, The cyclone will show its effect between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday midnight.

The first pre-monsoon cyclone in Bay of Bengal will strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. "It's very likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara around Sunday midnight as a severe cyclonic storm," the IMD said in an update.

The cyclone could reach a wind speed of 120 kmph on Sunday triggering extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27. Also, the extremely heavy rainfall may hit parts of northeast India on May 27-28.

The IMD has also warned of localised flooding and major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, crops and orchards in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

As the region is set to face one of the most devastating cyclonic storms, the IMD has advised people to stay indoors as a precautionary measure. However, extra careful measures are required for the people living in the affected regions like West Bengal, Odisha, among others.

Precautionary measures while Indoors

When Indoors first and most important thing is to stay updated about the weather conditions and IMD alerts even before the cyclone hits, as it could give a better idea of how the situation will play out.

Switch off the main electric supply to ensure that no electrical fire catches your house.

Also switch off the gas supply as a precautionary measure to prevent gas leaks.

The cyclone accompanied by heavy rainfall could trigger water-borne diseases. So the water should be boiled or purified before being used.

As strong winds are set to hit the city, the doors and windows should be closed properly to avoid damage.

If the structure you are living in is vulnerable, try to move to a safer place to avoid risk to life.

Keep yourself updated with any type of evacuation notice or safety instructions.

Precautionary measures while Outdoors

While Outdoors, take cover in a safe and covered building and avoid vulnerable structures.

Avoid going near the electrical supply infrastructure like transformers, poles, among others.

Stay away from wires, sharp objects.

Avoid getting near the sea, rivers and lakes.

What to do after the cyclone?

Ensure that the authorities confirm the end of risk before leaving a safe place.

Ensure that an area is declared safe before going out or entering the house.

Avoid getting near or touching – wires, other electrical equipment and potentially infected objects.

Take immediate cleanliness measures to avoid water-borne and vector-borne disease.

(With Inputs from agencies)

