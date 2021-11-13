Saturday, November 13, 2021
     
Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen economy of MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan pointed out that the BJP government in MP has created several cowsheds or 'gaushalas' in MP.

Bhopal Published on: November 13, 2021 22:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday during a public address said that cows, cowdung, and urine of cows can be used to strengthen the economy of the state. Speaking at a convention of the women’s wing of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal, Chouhan pointed out that the BJP government in MP has created several cowsheds or 'gaushalas' in the state. 

"Only cowsheds can't be helpful unless the society unites together. Without cows and buffaloes, things can't function. If we try, cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state", he said. 

Chouhan also said that several women are associated with taking care of animals in the cowsheds. 

