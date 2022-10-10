Monday, October 10, 2022
     
  4. Is this a court's job? SC shoots down plea to declare cow as national animal

Is this a court's job? SC shoots down plea to declare cow as national animal

Cow as national animal: "Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw law to the winds because you come to court? the bench said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2022 16:01 IST
The top court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Govansh Sewa
Image Source : PTI The top court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Govansh Sewa Sadan

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to declare cow as a national animal. A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner what fundamental right was being affected.

 
"Is this the job of the court? Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Which fundamental right is violated? Should we throw the law to the winds because you come to court? the bench said.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted before the court that cow protection is very important. The bench warned the lawyer that it would impose costs after which he withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Govansh Sewa Sadan and others seeking a direction to the Centre to declare cow as a national animal. 

