At 30,093, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in 125 days; 374 deaths reported

India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 7365 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 24708 333 1902256 3290 13132 17 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4211 112 38407 367 202 1 4 Assam 17815 963 524469 2277 4999 15 5 Bihar 725 30 713591 109 9629 2 6 Chandigarh 50 3 61030 22 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3719 118 982638 281 13496 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 2 10575 1 4 9 Delhi 592 29 1409910 80 25027 10 Goa 1562 101 165067 219 3111 2 11 Gujarat 493 39 813928 75 10076 1 12 Haryana 817 6 759123 35 9599 6 13 Himachal Pradesh 1007 103 199877 155 3507 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1919 98 313618 243 4364 1 15 Jharkhand 327 10 341234 42 5120 16 Karnataka 29314 791 2818476 2463 36157 36 17 Kerala 125535 262 3020052 13613 15350 81 18 Ladakh 103 19948 11 206 19 Lakshadweep 68 5 9947 8 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 219 2 780927 20 10512 21 Maharashtra 106809 3064 5980350 5756 127031 180 22 Manipur 9676 229 73770 723 1376 11 23 Meghalaya 3979 101 52464 483 945 6 24 Mizoram 6003 107 21363 227 122 1 25 Nagaland 1149 37 25005 65 528 4 26 Odisha 18850 343 930418 2492 5058 66 27 Puducherry 1124 46 116801 144 1778 2 28 Punjab 1046 107 581055 184 16233 9 29 Rajasthan 472 24 943938 49 8950 1 30 Sikkim 2308 52 20760 100 324 3 31 Tamil Nadu 27897 693 2473781 2743 33724 29 32 Telangana 9824 156 623044 731 3759 3 33 Tripura 4314 232 68859 515 728 3 34 Uttarakhand 623 33 333473 52 7356 35 Uttar Pradesh 1262 48 1683866 69 22719 4 36 West Bengal 13111 222 1487071 1012 17999 11 Total# 421665 995 30308456 38660 414108 499

Meanwhile, in its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.

This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

"We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.

The Bank Group has proven to be a rapid, innovative, and effective platform to support developing countries as they respond to the pandemic and strengthen resilience for future shocks, Malpass said.

"But we must still do more," he said, adding that he remains deeply concerned about the limited availability of vaccines, which are critical to saving lives and livelihoods, for developing countries.

