At 30,093, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in 125 days; 374 deaths reported

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,11,74,322 with 4,06,130 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,14,482.

New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2021 10:06 IST
Image Source : PTI

Srinagar: People shop at a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha amidst COVID-19 restrictions

India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.

The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,92,336  tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at  1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.06 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16   7365 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 24708 333  1902256 3290  13132 17 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4211 112  38407 367  202
4 Assam 17815 963  524469 2277  4999 15 
5 Bihar 725 30  713591 109  9629
6 Chandigarh 50 61030 22  809  
7 Chhattisgarh 3719 118  982638 281  13496
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 10575 4  
9 Delhi 592 29  1409910 80  25027  
10 Goa 1562 101  165067 219  3111
11 Gujarat 493 39  813928 75  10076
12 Haryana 817 759123 35  9599
13 Himachal Pradesh 1007 103  199877 155  3507
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1919 98  313618 243  4364
15 Jharkhand 327 10  341234 42  5120  
16 Karnataka 29314 791  2818476 2463  36157 36 
17 Kerala 125535 262  3020052 13613  15350 81 
18 Ladakh 103   19948 11  206  
19 Lakshadweep 68 9947 49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 219 780927 20  10512  
21 Maharashtra 106809 3064  5980350 5756  127031 180 
22 Manipur 9676 229  73770 723  1376 11 
23 Meghalaya 3979 101  52464 483  945
24 Mizoram 6003 107  21363 227  122
25 Nagaland 1149 37  25005 65  528
26 Odisha 18850 343  930418 2492  5058 66 
27 Puducherry 1124 46  116801 144  1778
28 Punjab 1046 107  581055 184  16233
29 Rajasthan 472 24  943938 49  8950
30 Sikkim 2308 52  20760 100  324
31 Tamil Nadu 27897 693  2473781 2743  33724 29 
32 Telangana 9824 156  623044 731  3759
33 Tripura 4314 232  68859 515  728
34 Uttarakhand 623 33  333473 52  7356  
35 Uttar Pradesh 1262 48  1683866 69  22719
36 West Bengal 13111 222  1487071 1012  17999 11 
Total# 421665 995  30308456 38660  414108 499 

Meanwhile, in its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.

This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.

"We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.

The Bank Group has proven to be a rapid, innovative, and effective platform to support developing countries as they respond to the pandemic and strengthen resilience for future shocks, Malpass said.

"But we must still do more," he said, adding that he remains deeply concerned about the limited availability of vaccines, which are critical to saving lives and livelihoods, for developing countries.

