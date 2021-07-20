At 30,093, India logs lowest single-day COVID cases in 125 days; 374 deaths reported

India recorded 30,093 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 125 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,11,74,322, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 4,14,482 with 374 daily fatalities, the lowest in 111 days, while the active cases have declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days.
The active caseload comprises 1.30 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.37 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A decrease of 15,535 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
As many as 17,92,336 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,73,41,133.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 29 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.06 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,53,710, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.33 per cent, the data stated.
Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.18 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|7365
|4
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|24708
|333
|1902256
|3290
|13132
|17
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4211
|112
|38407
|367
|202
|1
|4
|Assam
|17815
|963
|524469
|2277
|4999
|15
|5
|Bihar
|725
|30
|713591
|109
|9629
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|50
|3
|61030
|22
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3719
|118
|982638
|281
|13496
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|18
|2
|10575
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|592
|29
|1409910
|80
|25027
|10
|Goa
|1562
|101
|165067
|219
|3111
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|493
|39
|813928
|75
|10076
|1
|12
|Haryana
|817
|6
|759123
|35
|9599
|6
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1007
|103
|199877
|155
|3507
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1919
|98
|313618
|243
|4364
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|327
|10
|341234
|42
|5120
|16
|Karnataka
|29314
|791
|2818476
|2463
|36157
|36
|17
|Kerala
|125535
|262
|3020052
|13613
|15350
|81
|18
|Ladakh
|103
|19948
|11
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|68
|5
|9947
|8
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|219
|2
|780927
|20
|10512
|21
|Maharashtra
|106809
|3064
|5980350
|5756
|127031
|180
|22
|Manipur
|9676
|229
|73770
|723
|1376
|11
|23
|Meghalaya
|3979
|101
|52464
|483
|945
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|6003
|107
|21363
|227
|122
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1149
|37
|25005
|65
|528
|4
|26
|Odisha
|18850
|343
|930418
|2492
|5058
|66
|27
|Puducherry
|1124
|46
|116801
|144
|1778
|2
|28
|Punjab
|1046
|107
|581055
|184
|16233
|9
|29
|Rajasthan
|472
|24
|943938
|49
|8950
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|2308
|52
|20760
|100
|324
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|27897
|693
|2473781
|2743
|33724
|29
|32
|Telangana
|9824
|156
|623044
|731
|3759
|3
|33
|Tripura
|4314
|232
|68859
|515
|728
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|623
|33
|333473
|52
|7356
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1262
|48
|1683866
|69
|22719
|4
|36
|West Bengal
|13111
|222
|1487071
|1012
|17999
|11
|Total#
|421665
|995
|30308456
|38660
|414108
|499
Meanwhile, in its largest-ever crisis response, the World Bank has deployed over USD 157 billion to fight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health, economic and social fronts over the last 15 months.
This represents an increase of more than 60 per cent over the 15-month period prior to the pandemic, the bank said on Monday.
"Since the start of the pandemic, the World Bank Group has committed or mobilised a record USD 157 billion in new financing, an unprecedented level of support for an unprecedented crisis," World Bank Group President David Malpass said.
"We will continue to provide critical assistance to developing countries through this ongoing pandemic to help achieve a more broad-based economic recovery," he said.
The Bank Group has proven to be a rapid, innovative, and effective platform to support developing countries as they respond to the pandemic and strengthen resilience for future shocks, Malpass said.
"But we must still do more," he said, adding that he remains deeply concerned about the limited availability of vaccines, which are critical to saving lives and livelihoods, for developing countries.