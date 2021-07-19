Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 36 new cases, 3 deaths

Delhi recorded 36 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,030. Three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 58 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 percent.

On Sunday, Delhi had logged 51 cases and zero deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. On Saturday, Delhi had recorded 59 cases and four deaths, while on Friday the daily infection tally was 66 with one death.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,410 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,565 in the national capital, including 14,09,968 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 567, of which 183 are in home isolation.

