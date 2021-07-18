Delhi records zero Covid deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID: Delhi records 51 new cases, no fatality reported

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Sunday. The national capital saw 51 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,027.

As many as 80 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 percent.

On Saturday, Delhi had logged 59 cases and four deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one death, while on Thursday the daily infection tally was 72 with one death.

Covid vaccine stock to last for less than a day

Delhi had less than a day's stock of coronavirus vaccine doses left on Sunday morning, according to the vaccination bulletin issued by the city government.

The national capital received 60,000 doses of Covishield on Saturday, taking the total number of doses to 72,240, the bulletin said.

The number of Covaxin doses available in the national capital stands at 2,05,630.

Only 20 per cent of Covaxin doses are to be used for first dose, since its stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles.

As many as 93,55,271 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,15,357 second doses, according to data on the CoWIN portal.

Kanwar Yatra cancelled in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday prohibited the annual Kanwar Yatra in the city to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"No celebrations, processions, gatherings, etc.

shall be allowed during forthcoming Kanwar Yatra-2021 starting from July 25 in NCT of Delhi," stated an order issued by the DDMA.

The DDMA order came a day after the yatra was cancelled in Uttar Pradesh.

The yatra usually goes on till the first week of August and sees thousands of Shiva devotees, called 'kanwariyas', travelling mostly on foot from neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, to collect water from the Ganges in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that governments should take every step to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,546 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,35,529 in the national capital, including 14,09,910 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 592, of which 203 are in home isolation.

