'Cannot give permission': Delhi Police refuses to allow farmers' protest near Parliament

The Delhi Police on Sunday refused to allow farmers stage a protest in front of Parliament against three agri laws during the monsoon session, beginning Monday onward. Earlier in the day, it had asked farmer unions to reduce the number of people who would gather near Parliament, but it was declined.

The Delhi Police has advised farmers to reconsider their protest plan near Parliament in view of the Covid-19 guidelines, stating that it cannot give them permission right now.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will start on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the stir against the central laws, has planned that around 200 farmers will protests outside Parliament every day during the period of the Monsoon session.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh national president Shiv Kumar Kakka said it will be a peaceful protest and protesters will have identification badges also.

Every detail about each protester will be given to police, including a demonstrator's Aadhaar card and mobile phone number, he said. Police have offered an alternative place for the demonstration and have asked unions to reduce the number of protesters. This request of the police has been declined by farmer leaders, Kakka said.

A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

