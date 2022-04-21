Covid precautionary doses to be available to 18 to 59 years age group for free in Delhi | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

The Covid-19 precautionary dose in Delhi will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of the 18 to 59 years age group in all government Covid-19 vaccination centers, said the Delhi govt on Thursday.

The Central government had rolled out precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for all adults in private hospitals on April 10.

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the Health Ministry earlier said.

