Thursday, April 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Covid precautionary doses to be available to 18 to 59 years age group for free in Delhi | Details

Covid precautionary doses to be available to 18 to 59 years age group for free in Delhi | Details

The Central government had rolled out precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccine for all adults in private hospitals on April 10. 

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: April 21, 2022 21:04 IST
covid,delhi,precautionary dose, covid vaccine, covid19 vaccine, delhi covid 19 vaccine,coronavirus v
Image Source : PTI

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

 

The Covid-19 precautionary dose in Delhi will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of the 18 to 59 years age group in all government Covid-19 vaccination centers, said the Delhi govt on Thursday. 

The Central government had rolled out precautionary doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for all adults in private hospitals on April 10. 

Those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, the Health Ministry earlier said.

Read more: COVID precautionary dose for 18+ available at private vaccination centres

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News