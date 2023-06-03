Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid: India logs fresh 237 cases; active caseload at 3,502

Covid : As many as 237 fresh coronavirus cases were detected, taking the number of active cases to 3,502, as per the Union health ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,31,878 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

The tally of Covid cases was recorded at more than 4.49 crore (4,49,91,380).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 percent of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 percent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone past 4.44 crore (4,44,56,000) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With inputs from PTI)

