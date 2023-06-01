BLACKPINK member Jisoo tests COVID positive; to miss upcoming concerts in Japan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BLACKPINK's Jisoo tested covid positive

South Korean singer Jisoo, one of the members of the popular band BLACKPINK, has tested covid positive, following which she will be skipping the group’s concert shows in Japan. In a statement shared on the fan community Weverse, agency YG Entertainment said Jisoo tested positive, two days after showing mild cold symptoms.

"We would like to inform you that BLACKPINK member JISOO was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on June 1st. JISOO took a self-test on May 30 after showing mild cold symptoms. At first, she initially tested negative but ultimately tested positive on June 1st," the agency said in the statement.

"JISOO was determined to perform, wanting to keep her promise with BLACKPINK fans who have been waiting for a long time, but decided not to participate in the concert for the artist's health and the safety of all.

"Therefore, only three members, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose, will participate in the [BORN PINK] World Tour concerts held in Osaka, Japan on June 3rd and 4th. We understand the anticipation and how much fans have been waiting for the performance and will do our best to present the concert as planned. We kindly ask for your strong support," YG Entertainment further said.

On June 3 and 4, BLACKPINK will wrap up the latest Asia leg of their “BORN PINK” world tour before traveling to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney later this month.

While fans won't be able to witness Jisoo creating her magic on the stage, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will be performing as per the tour schedule.

Meanwhile, fans are sending warm wishes for Jisoo's speedy recovery on Twitter. Jisoo's last music video was Flower, which was a commercial hit, claiming the number two spot on the Billboard Global 200.

Jisoo is the unofficial leader of BLACKPINK. The group consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with their first album Square One. They are known for hit songs such as "How You Like That", "Boombayah", "Ddu-du Ddu-du", and "Pink Venom".

