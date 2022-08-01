COVID-19: India reports 16,464 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,43,989

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,43,989 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,396

An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 16,464 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,65,890.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,43,989, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,676.

Active cases:

An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,396. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate rose to 9.35 percent in the national capital, data suggested further.

The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row. The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week. Delhi recorded 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

It logged 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 43 3 10272 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2304 14 2315053 346 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 450 30 65078 47 296 4 Assam 5406 626 725583 685 8017 1 5 Bihar 1477 90 829834 200 12284 6 Chandigarh 934 43 94498 145 1169 7 Chhattisgarh 3457 17 1148380 203 14066 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 2 11515 4 9 Delhi 4509 279 1924951 984 26311 10 Goa* 826 10 247438 66 3852 11 Gujarat 6537 263 1237664 679 10970 12 Haryana 3304 137 1016101 487 10643 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 5554 20 289806 218 4161 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4859 148 455136 555 4771 1 15 Jharkhand 1117 23 433582 70 5327 16 Karnataka 11105 596 3956112 1094 40146 2 17 Kerala*** 14833 549 6635783 2173 70474 18 Ladakh 119 4 28540 19 228 19 Lakshadweep 3 11360 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1522 33 1037598 246 10756 21 Maharashtra 13003 7 7886348 1853 148104 3 22 Manipur 541 41 136404 78 2129 23 Meghalaya 724 93112 55 1605 24 Mizoram 1030 18 231060 44 710 25 Nagaland 82 11 34926 14 770 26 Odisha 6661 1027 1297344 9140 2 27 Puducherry 813 12 168143 125 1965 28 Punjab** 9078 463 747101 17816 2 29 Rajasthan 2039 125 1282658 116 9580 2 30 Sikkim 1051 8 40710 108 472 1 31 Tamil Nadu 12671 423 3493543 1890 38032 32 Telangana 5543 174 810192 531 4111 33 Tripura 1704 54 103936 102 930 34 Uttarakhand 2267 92 432965 132 7708 35 Uttar Pradesh 3101 50 2075953 452 23569 2 36 West Bengal 15314 1385 2057211 2389 21366 7 Total# 143989 313 43365890 16112 526396 24 ***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

