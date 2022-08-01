COVID-19: India reports 16,464 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,43,989

Highlights
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,43,989 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,396
- An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,464 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,65,890.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,43,989, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,676.
Active cases:
An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,396. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate rose to 9.35 percent in the national capital, data suggested further.
The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row. The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.
Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week. Delhi recorded 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.
It logged 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|43
|3
|10272
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2304
|14
|2315053
|346
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|450
|30
|65078
|47
|296
|4
|Assam
|5406
|626
|725583
|685
|8017
|1
|5
|Bihar
|1477
|90
|829834
|200
|12284
|6
|Chandigarh
|934
|43
|94498
|145
|1169
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3457
|17
|1148380
|203
|14066
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|8
|2
|11515
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4509
|279
|1924951
|984
|26311
|10
|Goa*
|826
|10
|247438
|66
|3852
|11
|Gujarat
|6537
|263
|1237664
|679
|10970
|12
|Haryana
|3304
|137
|1016101
|487
|10643
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|5554
|20
|289806
|218
|4161
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4859
|148
|455136
|555
|4771
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|1117
|23
|433582
|70
|5327
|16
|Karnataka
|11105
|596
|3956112
|1094
|40146
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|14833
|549
|6635783
|2173
|70474
|18
|Ladakh
|119
|4
|28540
|19
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|11360
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1522
|33
|1037598
|246
|10756
|21
|Maharashtra
|13003
|7
|7886348
|1853
|148104
|3
|22
|Manipur
|541
|41
|136404
|78
|2129
|23
|Meghalaya
|724
|93112
|55
|1605
|24
|Mizoram
|1030
|18
|231060
|44
|710
|25
|Nagaland
|82
|11
|34926
|14
|770
|26
|Odisha
|6661
|1027
|1297344
|9140
|2
|27
|Puducherry
|813
|12
|168143
|125
|1965
|28
|Punjab**
|9078
|463
|747101
|17816
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|2039
|125
|1282658
|116
|9580
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|1051
|8
|40710
|108
|472
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|12671
|423
|3493543
|1890
|38032
|32
|Telangana
|5543
|174
|810192
|531
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1704
|54
|103936
|102
|930
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2267
|92
|432965
|132
|7708
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3101
|50
|2075953
|452
|23569
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|15314
|1385
|2057211
|2389
|21366
|7
|Total#
|143989
|313
|43365890
|16112
|526396
|24
|***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
|**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
|*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.