COVID-19: India reports 16,464 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 1,43,989

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have declined to 1,43,989, the health ministry data showed on Monday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 01, 2022 9:22 IST
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,43,989 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,396
  • An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,464 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (August 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.48 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,33,65,890.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,43,989, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,43,676.

Active cases:

An increase of 313 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,396. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The test positivity rate rose to 9.35 percent in the national capital, data suggested further.

The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row. The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

Covid cases have steadily risen in the last one week. Delhi recorded 1,333 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

It logged 1,245 COVID-19 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 43 10272 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2304 14  2315053 346  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 450 30  65078 47  296  
4 Assam 5406 626  725583 685  8017
5 Bihar 1477 90  829834 200  12284  
6 Chandigarh 934 43  94498 145  1169  
7 Chhattisgarh 3457 17  1148380 203  14066  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 8 11515   4  
9 Delhi 4509 279  1924951 984  26311  
10 Goa* 826 10  247438 66  3852  
11 Gujarat 6537 263  1237664 679  10970  
12 Haryana 3304 137  1016101 487  10643
13 Himachal Pradesh 5554 20  289806 218  4161  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 4859 148  455136 555  4771
15 Jharkhand 1117 23  433582 70  5327  
16 Karnataka 11105 596  3956112 1094  40146
17 Kerala*** 14833 549  6635783 2173  70474  
18 Ladakh 119 28540 19  228  
19 Lakshadweep 3   11360   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1522 33  1037598 246  10756  
21 Maharashtra 13003 7886348 1853  148104
22 Manipur 541 41  136404 78  2129  
23 Meghalaya 724   93112 55  1605  
24 Mizoram 1030 18  231060 44  710  
25 Nagaland 82 11  34926 14  770  
26 Odisha 6661 1027  1297344   9140
27 Puducherry 813 12  168143 125  1965  
28 Punjab** 9078 463  747101   17816
29 Rajasthan 2039 125  1282658 116  9580
30 Sikkim 1051 40710 108  472
31 Tamil Nadu 12671 423  3493543 1890  38032  
32 Telangana 5543 174  810192 531  4111  
33 Tripura 1704 54  103936 102  930  
34 Uttarakhand 2267 92  432965 132  7708  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3101 50  2075953 452  23569
36 West Bengal 15314 1385  2057211 2389  21366
Total# 143989 313  43365890 16112  526396 24 
***Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

