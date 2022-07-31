Commonwealth Games: Pooja Vastrakar set to join Team India after recovering from COVID-19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pooja Vastrakar in action for India (file photo)

India's Pooja Vastrakar has recovered from COVID-19 and will soon join the women's cricket team at the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier, Vastrakar and S Meghana didn't travel with the squad and had to stay back in India after contracting COVID-19 ahead of their scheduled departure.

While Meghana played against Pakistan on Sunday, Vastrakar will be available for the upcoming final league game. Her presence will provide a significant balance to the team combination.

"She will be arriving later tonight," an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) source said.

After losing their opening match against Australia, India bounced back and registered an eight-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday.

One of the star performers for India against Pakistan was spin all-rounder Sneh Rana, who took two wickets in the same over in her comeback game.

“It’s a special feeling - everything we planned in the net sessions worked out. It’s always special when you play against Pakistan, but it’s also just another game,” she said after the game.

On the crowd at Edgbaston, which is believed to be a record crowd for a neutral women’s cricket match played in England, she added: “It’s fun playing in front of a huge crowd when some of them are cheering for you. I could hear some of the fans cheering my name on the boundary and that felt good.”

Team India's next match is scheduled on the 3rd of August, Wednesday against Barbados.

India full squad: Harmanpreet Kaur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Sabbhineni Meghana, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News