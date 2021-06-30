India logs 45,951 COVID new cases; recovery rate increases to 96.92 per cent

India recorded 45,951 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 817 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 60,729 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,94,27,330. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,03,62,848 with 5,37,064 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,98,454.
A total of 33,28,54,527 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|42
|6
|7296
|10
|128
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|40074
|2178
|1832971
|5757
|12671
|41
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2687
|110
|32716
|233
|168
|1
|4
|Assam
|27039
|649
|474457
|1996
|4509
|27
|5
|Bihar
|1832
|141
|710238
|330
|9584
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|163
|18
|60685
|41
|808
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5914
|294
|974725
|676
|13438
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|44
|2
|10507
|6
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1531
|22
|1407592
|119
|24971
|4
|10
|Goa
|2241
|75
|161160
|286
|3048
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|3230
|235
|810147
|326
|10056
|2
|12
|Haryana
|1495
|98
|757640
|160
|9417
|16
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1654
|37
|196849
|203
|3477
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4805
|191
|306177
|493
|4316
|6
|15
|Jharkhand
|949
|56
|339463
|149
|5113
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|86020
|11595
|2719479
|14724
|34929
|93
|17
|Kerala
|99635
|3163
|2797779
|10283
|13093
|104
|18
|Ladakh
|271
|37
|19565
|53
|202
|19
|Lakshadweep
|306
|11
|9388
|16
|48
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|630
|66
|780187
|86
|8954
|18
|21
|Maharashtra
|120281
|769
|5809548
|8623
|121804
|231
|22
|Manipur
|5923
|281
|62134
|488
|1141
|11
|23
|Meghalaya
|4263
|115
|44067
|489
|831
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|4471
|39
|15512
|217
|92
|25
|Nagaland
|1381
|16
|23237
|110
|493
|26
|Odisha
|28152
|920
|874307
|3520
|3970
|40
|27
|Puducherry
|2345
|134
|112892
|327
|1748
|3
|28
|Punjab
|3347
|292
|575971
|485
|16033
|22
|29
|Rajasthan
|1565
|28
|941839
|147
|8918
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|2065
|38
|17954
|103
|305
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|39335
|1619
|2403349
|6013
|32506
|118
|32
|Telangana
|13487
|382
|605455
|1362
|3651
|7
|33
|Tripura
|3580
|49
|61513
|380
|677
|2
|34
|Uttarakhand
|2245
|49
|330593
|240
|7095
|3
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2946
|100
|1680428
|254
|22577
|18
|36
|West Bengal
|21116
|464
|1459510
|2024
|17679
|35
|Total#
|537064
|15595
|29427330
|60729
|398454
|817
Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and in a resolution urged the Biden administration to urgently facilitate Covid assistance to India.
The bipartisan resolution, co-authored by Congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot that had 41 co-sponsors, recognised that when the US was in the midst of a devastating spike in Covid cases, India lifted its export ban on certain therapeutics in response to a request by the US government.
The resolution recognised that India’s pharmaceutical industry is a vital part of the global solution to the pandemic, especially for much of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and is the world’s biggest producer of Covid vaccines having exported 66.36 million doses to 93 countries and accounting for over half of global vaccine manufacturing.