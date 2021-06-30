India logs 45,951 COVID new cases; recovery rate increases to 96.92 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Patna: People crowd a market after further ease in COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

India recorded 45,951 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 817 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 60,729 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,94,27,330. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,03,62,848 with 5,37,064 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,98,454.

A total of 33,28,54,527 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 42 6 7296 10 128 2 Andhra Pradesh 40074 2178 1832971 5757 12671 41 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2687 110 32716 233 168 1 4 Assam 27039 649 474457 1996 4509 27 5 Bihar 1832 141 710238 330 9584 1 6 Chandigarh 163 18 60685 41 808 1 7 Chhattisgarh 5914 294 974725 676 13438 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 44 2 10507 6 4 9 Delhi 1531 22 1407592 119 24971 4 10 Goa 2241 75 161160 286 3048 2 11 Gujarat 3230 235 810147 326 10056 2 12 Haryana 1495 98 757640 160 9417 16 13 Himachal Pradesh 1654 37 196849 203 3477 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4805 191 306177 493 4316 6 15 Jharkhand 949 56 339463 149 5113 2 16 Karnataka 86020 11595 2719479 14724 34929 93 17 Kerala 99635 3163 2797779 10283 13093 104 18 Ladakh 271 37 19565 53 202 19 Lakshadweep 306 11 9388 16 48 20 Madhya Pradesh 630 66 780187 86 8954 18 21 Maharashtra 120281 769 5809548 8623 121804 231 22 Manipur 5923 281 62134 488 1141 11 23 Meghalaya 4263 115 44067 489 831 4 24 Mizoram 4471 39 15512 217 92 25 Nagaland 1381 16 23237 110 493 26 Odisha 28152 920 874307 3520 3970 40 27 Puducherry 2345 134 112892 327 1748 3 28 Punjab 3347 292 575971 485 16033 22 29 Rajasthan 1565 28 941839 147 8918 2 30 Sikkim 2065 38 17954 103 305 1 31 Tamil Nadu 39335 1619 2403349 6013 32506 118 32 Telangana 13487 382 605455 1362 3651 7 33 Tripura 3580 49 61513 380 677 2 34 Uttarakhand 2245 49 330593 240 7095 3 35 Uttar Pradesh 2946 100 1680428 254 22577 18 36 West Bengal 21116 464 1459510 2024 17679 35 Total# 537064 15595 29427330 60729 398454 817

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and in a resolution urged the Biden administration to urgently facilitate Covid assistance to India.

The bipartisan resolution, co-authored by Congressmen Brad Sherman and Steve Chabot that had 41 co-sponsors, recognised that when the US was in the midst of a devastating spike in Covid cases, India lifted its export ban on certain therapeutics in response to a request by the US government.

The resolution recognised that India’s pharmaceutical industry is a vital part of the global solution to the pandemic, especially for much of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and is the world’s biggest producer of Covid vaccines having exported 66.36 million doses to 93 countries and accounting for over half of global vaccine manufacturing.

