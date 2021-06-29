Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 101 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Delhi recorded 101 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.34 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,971. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths. On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 66,397 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,34,094 in the national capital, including 14,07,592 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,531, of which 456 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

