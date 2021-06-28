Follow us on Image Source : PTI With 59 new Covid cases, Delhi reports lowest count this year

Delhi on Monday reported 59 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.33 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,967. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has dipped to 0.10 percent. On Sunday, Delhi reported 89 cases with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, and 4 deaths.

With a decline in active COVID-19 cases, the national has allowed more activities The relaxations came into force from 5 am onwards on Monday.

An order in this regard was issued late on Saturday, which laid specific guidelines to be followed during relaxations in covid curbs. According to the fresh order, here's what will be allowed/remain restricted in Delhi from today.

Over 2 lakh Covid vaccine doses administered today

Over two lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered in Delhi on Monday, according to the CoWIN portal, an online platform used for monitoring the delivery of jabs nationwide.

This is the second time in the last three days that the number of daily vaccinations crossed the two-lakh mark.

According to the Centre's CoWIN portal, 2.02 lakh vaccine doses were given on Monday, while 2.07 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated on Saturday.

Only 9,563 doses were administered in the national capital on Sunday as government vaccination centres remained closed.

Since the beginning of the inoculation drive in the national capital on January 16, more than 75 lakh vaccine doses have been given. Over 17 lakh people have received both doses of vaccine.

According to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin, the city had 7.06 lakh vaccine doses with it till Monday morning.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 58.895 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,33,993 in the national capital, including 14,07,473 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,553, of which 467 are in home isolation.

