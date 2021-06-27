Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 89 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Delhi recorded 89 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.33 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,965. As many as 4 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.12 percent.

On Saturday, the national capital reported 85 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily count this year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and nine deaths.

Amid the recent fall in daily cases, the Delhi government on Saturday allowed weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation. The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday.

In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 74,198 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,33,934 in the national capital, including 14,07,401 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,568, of which 478 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

