Delhi gyms, yoga centres to reopen from Monday, 50 guests allowed in weddings

Under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation, the Delhi government has allowed weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and Yoga centres at 50 per cent capacity.

The relaxations will come into force from Monday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order said the prohibited and restricted activities will continue till 5 am on July 5.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID 19. In the second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

Delhi on Saturday reported 85 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.33 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,961.

As many as 9 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.12 percent.

(With agency inputs)

