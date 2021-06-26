Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: 85 new Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest this year

Delhi on Saturday reported 85 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.33 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,961. As many as 9 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.12 percent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 89 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent, while 11 people had died, the data showed. Ninety-four people had been diagnosed Covid positive on February 16 while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Delhi had recorded 111 cases and seven deaths on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.15 per cent.

On Thursday, 109 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were recorded while on Friday, 115 cases and four deaths, lowest since March 21, were reported.

The number of new cases has shown a downward trend off late, and the positivity rate too has been shrinking over the last few days. The number of deaths per day has also dipped recently.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,920 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,33,675 in the national capital, including 14,07,116 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 1,598, of which 494 are in home isolation.

