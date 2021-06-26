'If we are done fighting…let's do some work': Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi Oxygen report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI On Friday Aam Aadmi Party and the government clashed over a Supreme Court report

In an attempt to bury the hatchet with the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on the government to ‘come together to ensure nobody will lack oxygen in the third wave.’ On Friday Aam Aadmi Party and the government clashed over a Supreme Court report that the national capital had ‘exaggerated’ medical oxygen needs during the peak of the second Covid wave.

The AAP government had fought with the Centre over the supply of medical oxygen to the city during the peak of the second wave.

ALSO READ: 'My crime is...,' says Arvind Kejriwal on SC report on Delhi's exaggerated Oxygen need

"If your fight over oxygen is over... let's do some work? Let's come together to make a system that ensures nobody will lack oxygen in the third wave. In the second, people suffered a severe shortage of oxygen... this should not happen in the third wave," the Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If we fight amongst ourselves coronavirus will win. If we fight together, India will win," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday claimed there is no report approved by the Supreme Court-appointed Oxygen Audit Committee about Delhi exaggerating its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At an online press briefing, he accused the BJP of lying and alleged that the "bogus" and "misleading" report has been"cooked up" at its office and submitted by the central government in the apex court.

Latest India News