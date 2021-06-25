'My crime is...,' says Arvind Kejriwal on SC report on Delhi's exaggerated Oxygen need

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Supreme Court panel's report said that the city government exaggerated oxygen need by four times during the second wave of pandemic.

Hitting back at a scathing report that claimed Delhi government had ‘exaggerated oxygen need’ at the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said, "My crime is I fought for the lives of Delhi's 2 crore people.”

Targeting the Delhi government over the SC report, the BJP said it has committed a heinous crime. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, however, accused the BJP of lying about the existence of such a report.

"It is unbelievable to see that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government politicised oxygen supply when COVID was at its peak. This is such petty politics. The data presented by Oxygen Audit Committee in the report is shocking," Patra said while addressing the media here on Friday.

"Due to this lie of Arvind Kejriwal, oxygen supply was affected in 12 states," he said.

However, countering the BJP’s claims, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “There is no such report. We have spoken to the members of the Oxygen Audit Committee formed by the Supreme Court. They said they have not signed or approved any such report.”

