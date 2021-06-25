'Heinous crime': BJP blasts Kejriwal govt over SC panel report claiming Delhi exaggerated oxygen need

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Henious crime': BJP blasts Kejriwal govt over SC panel report claiming Delhi exaggerated oxygen need

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi after a Supreme Court panel's report said that the city government exaggerated oxygen need by four times during the second wave of pandemic.

"It is unbelievable to see that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government politicised oxygen supply when COVID was at its peak. This is such petty politics. The data presented by Oxygen Audit Committee in the report is shocking," Patra said while addressing the media here on Friday.

"Due to this lie of Arvind Kejriwal, oxygen supply was affected in 12 states," he said.

Patra said that oxygen tankers remained on the roads of Delhi because Kejriwal's lie. "Had this oxygen been used in other states, many lives could have been saved. This is a heinous crime committed by Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Patra said that Arvind Kejriwal will have to answer to the public, adding that "Kejriwal is working on the formula of 100% advertising and zero per cent Covid management".

"Arvind Kejriwal has spent Rs 1,000 crore only on advertising. The biggest thing is that Arvind Kejriwal lied about oxygen," Patra said.

Another BJP leader Piyush Goyal demanded that accountability should be fixed for disrupting oxygen supply across the country.

"SC oxygen audit team finds Delhi government inflated oxygen need by 4 times during peak and affected supply to 12 high caseload states. Hope accountability is fixed for disrupting oxygen supply across India," he tweeted.

According to a report by the the oxygen audit committee set up by the Supreme Court, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi had exaggerated oxygen requirement by upto four times during the Covid-19 second wave.

"The Delhi government's claim of 1,140 Metric Tonnes was four times the calculated consumption as per bed formula, which was 289 MT only," said the panel in its interim report. It added that the average consumption of oxygen in Delhi was between 284 to 372 MT.

"The excess supply of oxygen affected other states in need of oxygen," the panel led by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

