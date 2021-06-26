Delhi govt to provide free coaching to students under Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi govt to provide free coaching to students

The Kejriwal government in Delhi is set to provide free coaching to the students under the Bhim Chief Minister Pratibha Vikas Yojana. According to the Delhi govt, both online and offline coaching will be provided to those who want to avail the same. The decision was taken by the SC-ST OBC Welfare Department of the Kejriwal government. The possibility of conducting offline classes will be explored keeping in mind the Covid-19 standards, the govt said, adding students will be coached through online classes if offline classes are not arranged.

Can take admission in big coaching institutes

Under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, students will get a chance to choose the coaching center as per their wishes and can also take admission in big coaching institutes. Apart from this, one can also study in government-empaneled institutions.



Monitoring will be done through the monitoring committee to avoid any kind of fraud in online classes and to check that the quality of studies is maintained during online coaching classes. It will be ensured that the children are actually attending the online class. All aspects of starting coaching classes under the scheme will be scrutinized closely.

Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had earlier said online or offline coaching classes will resume soon for students enrolled under a city government scheme under which those from SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories receive private coaching for competitive exams.

He said when the rest of the children are taking coaching classes continuously, in such a situation, the students who are the beneficiaries of Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana should not be left behind.

Under the scheme, those from SC/ST/OBC and EWS categories receive private coaching for JEE, NEET, and Civil Services.

"Very soon, their (students) coaching through offline or online classes is going to start again," an official statement quoting Gautam, who is Delhi's SC/ST minister had earlier said.

Issuing guidelines to the officers of the Scheduled Tribes- Scheduled Castes department, Gautam had said the possibilities of conducting offline classes should be explored keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.

