Delhi unlocks: Gyms, yoga centres reopen. Full list of what's allowed/restricted

With a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country and in the national capital, Delhi has allowed more activities from Monday. The relaxations came into force from 5 am onwards on Monday. An order in this regard was issued late on Saturday, which laid specific guidelines to be followed during relaxations in covid curbs. According to the fresh order, here's what will be allowed/remain restricted in Delhi from today.

Weddings at banquet, marriage halls and hotels can be organised with 50 people in attendance

Marriages in courts or at home can be organised with a maximum of 20 people with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour

Owners of banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance with COVID-19-appropriate behaviour that include wearing face masks and social distancing

Gyms and yoga centres are allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity under the phased unlock process

Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed

Banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited

All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on July 5

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID-19. In the second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

The national capital reported 89 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths on Sunday as the positivity rate dipped to 0.12 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Delhi has so far recorded 14,33,934 coronavirus cases. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 24,965.

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, 170 COVID-19 cases from earlier weeks were added to the tally in the ICMR portal on Saturday by Central Jail Hospital, Tihar Prisons.

On Saturday, the city reported 85 cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily count this year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent and nine deaths.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

