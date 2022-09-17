COVID-19: India reports 5,747 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,848

Highlights
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,302
- The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.69 per cent
- An increase of 100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,747 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,53,374.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,848, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,748.
Active cases:
An increase of 100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,302. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.69 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday, according to the data shared by the city health department.
The new cases were detected from the 10,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,268, while the death toll stands at 26,497, it said.
Delhi logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday. The city recorded 142 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality.
The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.
According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 552. A total of 382 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 66 are occupied.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|1
|10496
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|288
|3
|2322782
|48
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|40
|2
|66477
|7
|296
|4
|Assam
|2819
|15
|734390
|81
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|455
|37
|837155
|95
|12300
|6
|Chandigarh
|109
|3
|97834
|18
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|664
|25
|1160552
|116
|14121
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|11578
|4
|9
|Delhi
|552
|6
|1975219
|117
|26497
|10
|Goa*
|467
|13
|253010
|92
|3965
|11
|Gujarat
|1210
|22
|1260886
|169
|11026
|12
|Haryana
|457
|27
|1043037
|106
|10696
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|282
|45
|307402
|75
|4207
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|249
|20
|473861
|43
|4784
|15
|Jharkhand
|108
|18
|436765
|30
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|3618
|70
|4016790
|492
|40273
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|14295
|684
|6696570
|1512
|70968
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|34
|29039
|4
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|184
|8
|1043062
|39
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|4723
|289
|7961282
|984
|148304
|2
|22
|Manipur
|31
|2
|137601
|4
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|54
|94927
|9
|1621
|24
|Mizoram
|286
|12
|237013
|31
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|2
|35152
|2
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1450
|54
|1320717
|267
|9186
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|463
|58
|171309
|46
|1970
|28
|Punjab**
|333
|29
|763305
|62
|17909
|29
|Rajasthan
|1317
|21
|1301071
|214
|9632
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|80
|1
|43418
|11
|495
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4820
|26
|3532983
|436
|38040
|1
|32
|Telangana
|775
|17
|831636
|128
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|10
|1
|106802
|1
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1098
|10
|440125
|44
|7745
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|864
|40
|2100853
|142
|23616
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2108
|81
|2086912
|193
|21487
|1
|Total#
|46848
|100
|43953374
|5618
|528302
|16
|*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.