COVID-19: India reports 5,747 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,848

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 5,747 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,53,374.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,848, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,748.

An increase of 100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,302. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.69 per cent.

Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 10,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,268, while the death toll stands at 26,497, it said.

Delhi logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday. The city recorded 142 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 552. A total of 382 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 66 are occupied.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 1 10496 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 288 3 2322782 48 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 40 2 66477 7 296 4 Assam 2819 15 734390 81 8034 5 Bihar 455 37 837155 95 12300 6 Chandigarh 109 3 97834 18 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 664 25 1160552 116 14121 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 11578 4 9 Delhi 552 6 1975219 117 26497 10 Goa* 467 13 253010 92 3965 11 Gujarat 1210 22 1260886 169 11026 12 Haryana 457 27 1043037 106 10696 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 282 45 307402 75 4207 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 249 20 473861 43 4784 15 Jharkhand 108 18 436765 30 5330 16 Karnataka 3618 70 4016790 492 40273 4 17 Kerala*** 14295 684 6696570 1512 70968 2 18 Ladakh 34 29039 4 230 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 184 8 1043062 39 10771 21 Maharashtra 4723 289 7961282 984 148304 2 22 Manipur 31 2 137601 4 2148 23 Meghalaya 54 94927 9 1621 24 Mizoram 286 12 237013 31 722 25 Nagaland 8 2 35152 2 781 26 Odisha 1450 54 1320717 267 9186 1 27 Puducherry 463 58 171309 46 1970 28 Punjab** 333 29 763305 62 17909 29 Rajasthan 1317 21 1301071 214 9632 2 30 Sikkim 80 1 43418 11 495 31 Tamil Nadu 4820 26 3532983 436 38040 1 32 Telangana 775 17 831636 128 4111 33 Tripura 10 1 106802 1 938 34 Uttarakhand 1098 10 440125 44 7745 35 Uttar Pradesh 864 40 2100853 142 23616 1 36 West Bengal 2108 81 2086912 193 21487 1 Total# 46848 100 43953374 5618 528302 16 *Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

