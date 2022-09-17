Saturday, September 17, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 5,747 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,848

COVID-19: India reports 5,747 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,848

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have increased to 46,848, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 17, 2022 9:49 IST
COVID-19, COVID-19 cases in India, India Corona Cases, Coronavirus in India, Covid 19 India News, Om
Image Source : PTI (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,302
  • The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.69 per cent
  • An increase of 100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 5,747 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (September 17), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.71 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,39,53,374.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 46,848, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 46,748.

Active cases:

An increase of 100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,302. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on September 17 was recorded 1.69 per cent. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.16 per cent and zero fatality on Friday, according to the data shared by the city health department.

The new cases were detected from the 10,631 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,02,268, while the death toll stands at 26,497, it said.

Related Stories
India reports 5,108 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 45,749

India reports 5,108 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases reduce to 45,749

COVID-19 deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight: World Health Organization

COVID-19 deaths lowest since March 2020, end of pandemic in sight: World Health Organization

COVID-19: India reports 6,422 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,389

COVID-19: India reports 6,422 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,389

India reports 6,298 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,748

India reports 6,298 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 46,748

Delhi logged 116 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.97 per cent and three fatalities on Thursday. The city recorded 142 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and zero fatality.

The national capital logged 118 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.15 per cent and zero death on Tuesday. It recorded one death due to Covid and 63 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.83 per cent on Monday.

According to the latest bulletin, the number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 552. A total of 382 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding that of the 9,270 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 66 are occupied.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10496   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 288 2322782 48  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 40 66477 296  
4 Assam 2819 15  734390 81  8034  
5 Bihar 455 37  837155 95  12300  
6 Chandigarh 109 97834 18  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 664 25  1160552 116  14121  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3   11578   4  
9 Delhi 552 1975219 117  26497  
10 Goa* 467 13  253010 92  3965  
11 Gujarat 1210 22  1260886 169  11026  
12 Haryana 457 27  1043037 106  10696
13 Himachal Pradesh 282 45  307402 75  4207
14 Jammu and Kashmir 249 20  473861 43  4784  
15 Jharkhand 108 18  436765 30  5330  
16 Karnataka 3618 70  4016790 492  40273
17 Kerala*** 14295 684  6696570 1512  70968
18 Ladakh 34   29039 230  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 184 1043062 39  10771  
21 Maharashtra 4723 289  7961282 984  148304
22 Manipur 31 137601 2148  
23 Meghalaya 54   94927 1621  
24 Mizoram 286 12  237013 31  722  
25 Nagaland 8 35152 781  
26 Odisha 1450 54  1320717 267  9186
27 Puducherry 463 58  171309 46  1970  
28 Punjab** 333 29  763305 62  17909  
29 Rajasthan 1317 21  1301071 214  9632
30 Sikkim 80 43418 11  495  
31 Tamil Nadu 4820 26  3532983 436  38040
32 Telangana 775 17  831636 128  4111  
33 Tripura 10 106802 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1098 10  440125 44  7745  
35 Uttar Pradesh 864 40  2100853 142  23616
36 West Bengal 2108 81  2086912 193  21487
Total# 46848 100  43953374 5618  528302 16 
*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News