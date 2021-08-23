Over 58.82 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As on day-220 of the vaccination drive (August 23), 39,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 16,48,025 received the second dose.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country in the country has gone past 58.82 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, 56,10,116 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, the ministry said.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

(With PTI Inputs)

