Over 41 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

Achieving a significant milestone on the 185th day of the inoculation drive against COVID-19, the total number vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past the 41-crore mark, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, 47,77,697 vaccine doses have been administered on Monday, the ministry said.

It said that 22,38,900 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 1,48,075 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Monday.

Cumulatively, 12,73,70,809 persons in the age group 18-44 years across the country have received their first dose and 50,58,284 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.



