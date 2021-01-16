Image Source : PTI 'Historic Moment': Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on COVID-19 vaccination drive

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar termed the moment when the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine was administered as 'historic'. It is a huge achievement, the minister further said. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive through video conference earlier today, the first jab was administered in the state to Nagaratna, a frontline staff at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the media after the vaccine drive was launched, K Sudhakar said, "This is historic because we had to wait several years to get the vaccine for other viruses. But our scientists have developed vaccine for COVID-19 in just 10 months. Every citizen is indebted to our scientists and institutions."

"I also thank PM, CM and all other leaders who guided us," he said.

"As many as 243 vaccination centres have been set up in the state and we aim to cover 24,300 frontline warriors today itself. Frontline workers, Dr Sudarshan Ballal of our technical advisory committee, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria have taken vaccine today. Senior and renowned doctors are taking vaccine shot as a confidence-building measure. They are taking the vaccine since it is found to be safe and effective," Dr K Sudhakar added.

He further stated that people should only believe in the offical information from government sources and should not believe in rumours regarding the vaccine.

"All precautions have been taken in case of any side effects. 20,000-30,000 people have been involved in clinical trials. There is no need to panic at all. The vaccine is most affordable at Rs 210 in our country. In other countries, it is almost 10 times more. People with comorbidities will be covered in the next phase," Sudhakar added.

He also appealed to not politicise the vaccination drive.

"Vaccination is voluntary and not mandatory. Vaccination is completely safe and no side effects have been found till now," he said.

The minister visited Jayanagar General Hospital, St.John's Hospital and KR Puram Hospitals to review the vaccination process today.

