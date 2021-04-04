With 93,249 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally crosses 12.4 million-mark; active cases at 6,91,597

Image Source : PTI A man gives final touches to Easter eggs with a message on protection from COVID-19, on the eve of Easter in Mumbai

India on Sunday witnessed the biggest daily upsurge in COVID-19 cases with 93,249 new infection and 513 related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s data. With this, the country’s tally has risen to 12,485,509, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. Meanwhile, with 513 new fatalities, the death toll surged to 1,64,623.

Of the 513 deaths reported on Saturday, 277 of them from Maharashtra, which included 78 previously unaccounted deaths. Punjab reported 49 deaths. Chhattisgarh recorded its highest-ever daily case count of 5,818. Active cases are nearing seven lakh now.

India, the third-worst country hit by the pandemic, on Saturday reported 89,129 Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest daily rise in around six-and-half-months. This is the biggest daily rise in cases since September 19, when 93,337 fresh infections were recorded. The death toll climbed to 1,64,623 on Sunday with 513 new fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 25th day in row, the active cases surged to 6,91,597, accounting for 5.54 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 93.14 per cent, the data stated. The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 1,16,29,289, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, according to the data.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,81,25,908 samples had been tested up to April 3 with 11,66,716 being tested on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

