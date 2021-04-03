Image Source : PTI Maharashtra records 49,447 new coronavirus cases, 277 deaths

Maharashtra recorded as many as 49,447 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 27,13,875, the death toll increased to 55,656 with 277 new fatalities.

As many as 37,821 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 24,95,315. The number of active cases stands at 4,01,172.

Mumbai set another record by reporting 9,108 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise, taking its caseload to 4,41,282. Twenty-seven deaths in the state capital took the toll to 11,751.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 84.49 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent.

Currently, 21,57,135 people are in home quarantine and 18,994 are in institutional quarantine.

