COVID: Entry of public at Wagah border retreat ceremony suspended again.

Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday again suspended the entry of public at the daily flag-lowering retreat ceremony along the India-Pakistan border in Attari because of rising COVID-19 cases, said a senior BSF officer.

The entry was resumed last November after being remained suspended for 20 months because of COVID-19.

BSF said that in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country and the latest guidelines issued from the office of the District Magistrate, Amritsar on December 4 through which restrictions have been enforced for the public.

BSF authorities have reviewed the situation and taken a final decision to stop the entry of the public to witness the "Retreat Ceremony" at Joint Check Post Attari with immediate effect.

The entry of the public for the ceremony was resumed on September 15 last year after remaining suspended since March 7, 2020.

