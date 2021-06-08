Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 10,891 new Covid cases, 295 fatalities

Maharashtra recorded as many as 10,891 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 58,52,891, the death toll increased to 1,01,172 with 295 new fatalities.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 16,577 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 55,80,925, The number of active cases stands at 1,67,927.

Mumbai recorded 728 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,13,002, while 7 patients died of the infection and 751 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,703 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,80,009, the official said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.35 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.73 per cent. Currently, 11,53,147 people are in home quarantine and 6,225 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ | Delhi reports 316 new Covid cases, positivity rate 0.44%

ALSO READ | With 10,219 new Covid cases, Maharashtra logs lowest count in 24 hours

Latest India News