Delhi reports 316 new Covid cases, positivity rate 0.44%

Delhi reported 316 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.29 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,668. As many as 41 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.44 percent.

The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from the Monday's figures.

Delhi had reported 231 instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities stood at 36.

Forty-one more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,668, the latest bulletin said

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent. On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent.

The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,879 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,29,791 in the national capital, including 14,00,161 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 4,962, of which 1,795 are in home isolation.

