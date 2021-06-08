Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; urges implementation of doorstep ration delivery in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal writes to PM Modi over implementation of doorstep ration delivery in Delhi

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged for the implementation of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in the national capital. "I have always supported you for causes related to national interest, now I request you to support me with the implementation of the doorstep ration delivery scheme," the contents of the letter read.

"In case the Central government wishes to introduce some changes to the scheme, we are ready for it," the letter further read.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the doorstep ration delivery scheme by his government was stalled by the Centre and appealed to him to allow its implementation in the national interest.

He said the scheme should be implemented across the country in view of COVID-19 otherwise ration shops will act as "super-spreaders".

"If pizza, burgers, smartphones and clothes can be delivered at home, then why can't ration be delivered at their doorstep," Kejriwal asked.

He alleged that the Centre was fighting with everyone, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra, Delhi and Jharkhand governments, farmers and the people of Lakhsadweep.

"People are distressed that the central government is fighting everyone. If we fight like this, how will we tackle COVID-19," the chief minister said at an online briefing."

"The Delhi government legally did not require the Centre's approval for the implementation of the scheme, but it sought permission five times to avoid any dispute," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP Sunday demanded the Arvind Kejriwal government implement the Centre's 'one nation one ration card' scheme after the AAP leader alleged the Centre stalled his government's doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged in a statement that "thousands of workers have not got ration as Kejriwal had done nothing on Centre's 'one nation one ration card' scheme".

"If he really wants to do something for the poor, he should implement this one nation one ration card yojna. Ration for poor is rotting in government schools but his government has failed to distribute it," Gupta said.

Latest India News