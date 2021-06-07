Image Source : PTI With 10,219 new Covid cases, Maharashtra logs lowest count in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Monday recorded as many as 10,219 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 10, taking the tally of infections in the state to 58,42,000, the death toll increased to 1,00,470 with 154 new fatalities.

The state on March 10 had reported 13,659 cases of the COVID-19 infection, which has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks. A day ago, Maharashtra reported 15,077 COVID-19 cases.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 21,081 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 55,64,348, The number of active cases stands at 1,74,320.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.25 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.72 per cent.

Currently, 12,47,033 people are in home quarantine and 6,232 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai adds 728 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai recorded 728 new COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 7,12,329, while 28 patients died of the infection and 980 recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 15,066 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,79,258, the official said.

