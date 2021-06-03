Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: Maharashtra records 15,229 fresh cases, 307 fatalities.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 15,229 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 54,86,206.

As many as 307 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 97,394 in Maharashtra.

As many as 25,617 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 54,86,206.

The number of active cases stands at 2,04,974.

Mumbai city reported 961 new COVID-19 cases, 897 recoveries and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,75,193 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 94.73 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.68 per cent.

Currently, 15,66,490 patients are in home quarantine and 7,055 are in institutional quarantine.

Latest India News