Maharashtra announces 5-level Covid unlock plan

With a gradual dip in coronavirus cases in the state, Maharashtra has announced 5-level unlock plan. However, Mumbai local trains will stay shut for now.

Minister of Social Welfare Vijay Wadettiwa said, “We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions.”

According to reports, lockdown can be lifted completely in districts catagorised as Level 1 which covers 18 districts including Thane.

Maharashtra recorded as many as 15,169 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 54,97,448.

As many as 285 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 96,751 in Maharashtra. At, least 29,270 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 54,60,589.

The number of active cases stands at 2,16,016.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday had announced rationalisation of the rates of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals which is expected to give relief to patients outside big cities. The earlier rates, prescribed by the government during the first wave of the pandemic, were based on the rates prevalent in Mumbai.

