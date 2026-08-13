Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi, Amit Shah; BJP hits back at 'uncouth, obscene' remarks

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS on Thursday. Speaking at the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha told the party workers that their task was to keep the government under pressure.

We can drive them crazy: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the Ratchnatmak Congress National Convention in Delhi, the Congress leader said, "Our job is very simple, and we can drive them crazy. I'm telling you, Narendra Modi does not sleep at night. There are various reasons. There is an obvious reason, and there are many hidden reasons too. You saw Amit Shah, the so-called—what was he called? Chanakya, what else? Sardar Patel, 'tadipaar', where has he disappeared? He ran away; he couldn't come to the Parliament for 20 days. Why? Because for the first time, they are feeling India's expression. And now they have realised that this country will not stop expressing itself."

In his address, Gandhi, while asserting that the Congress will keep up the pressure on the government, said, "Till the day Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah don't give their resignations, they will not be able to sleep; we will keep them awake...we will do it without hate, violence. We are fighting for our culture, our country is not about hate but about love, brotherhood and 'ahimsa'."

BJP hits back at 'uncouth, obscene' remarks

The BJP hit back at Gandhi for making 'uncouth, obscene and indecent' remarks against the Prime Minister.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said the country needed a 'constructive Opposition' and stressed the importance of the Leader of the Opposition in a democracy. "Today, Rahul Gandhi made uncouth, obscene, and indecent remarks against Prime Minister Modi. This country needs a constructive Opposition. The Leader of the Opposition plays a very important role in a democracy,” the BJP MP said/

She also defended the Modi government's economic record, saying the Prime Minister had secured India's economic future by signing nine free trade agreements. “Prime Minister Modi has secured India's economic future by signing 9 FTAs," she said.

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi, when will you grow up? Running India requires mature leadership, not amateur dramatics. Calling a democratically-elected government 'jokers and clowns' proves you are out of your depth. By insulting the prime minister, you mock millions of voters who chose Modi ji for three historic terms."

"You are attacking the electorate's intelligence simply because they rejected your dynastic politics. Labelling citizens as cowards for dismissing your negative narrative is exactly why you face almost a 100 electoral defeats. Stop the arrogance and respect the public mandate," he added.

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