Supreme Court issues advisory against fake websites impersonating its official portal

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday cautioned people against a fraudulent website allegedly impersonating its official online portal and being used for targeted phishing. In a public notice issued on August 13, the court said that the website, named sp-court-in.com, appears to be similar to the Supreme Court's official website and could be used to obtain personal and banking information.

The apex court said the website may deceive people through phishing mechanisms and could be used to obtain sensitive personal information and confidential credentials.

Cybercriminals may use fake websites to lure people

According to the Supreme Court, cybercriminals may use fake websites to lure people into seeking their passwords, personal details, and banking information. "Cybercriminals through the aforementioned link may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public. All stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators," cautioned the Registry.

The court has urged people to thoroughly check the web address of any email, message, or website before trusting it. The domain of the Supreme Court's official website is sci.gov.in. The Court's actual website provides information on case statuses, cause lists, orders, and other judicial services.

"It is strongly advised to exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of all electronic communications. The Supreme Court of India is the registered user of the domain sci.gov.in. Users are encouraged to verify the authenticity of URLs by hovering over them prior to any engagement," it said.

Supreme Court has issued similar warnings before

The Supreme Court said it had previously issued public notices warning people about fake websites, including on July 16, 2025, and April 28, 2026. Despite those warnings, another fraudulent domain has now come to light.

The court advised anyone who believes they have been defrauded through such a fake website or link to immediately change the passwords of their online accounts. They should also inform their bank and report any suspicious or unauthorised transactions.

The Supreme Court Registry urged people to verify the authenticity of a website before entering personal, password, or banking information. For official information, users should rely only on the sci.gov.in domain as the Supreme Court website for official information.

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