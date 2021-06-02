COVID: Maharashtra records 15,169 fresh cases, deaths decline

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra records 15,169 fresh COVID cases, 285 fatalities.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 15,169 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 54,97,448.

As many as 285 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 96,751 in Maharashtra.

As many as 29,270 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 54,60,589.

The number of active cases stands at 2,16,016.

Mumbai city reported 925 new COVID-19 cases, 1,632 recoveries and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,74,296 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 94.54 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.67 per cent.

Currently, 16,87,643 patients are in home quarantine and 7,418 are in institutional quarantine.

Latest India News