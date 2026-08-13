Two UP men arrested in Karnataka over alleged Pakistan and ISIS links; maps recovered from room

New Delhi:

Two men originally from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan and having suspected links with ISIS. As per the information, the arrests were carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) following intelligence inputs received from a central intelligence agency. The two suspects were apprehended from the outskirts of Uppalam village in Kalaburagi taluk. The UP ATS is currently questioning them at an undisclosed location in Kalaburagi as part of its investigation.

Both suspects worked at beef factory

According to the information available, the two arrested men were employed at the Fair Exports beef factory in the area. The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Sameer and Salman, both originally from Uttar Pradesh. The ATS is investigating their alleged links with Pakistan and ISIS and is examining their activities and communications.

Maps recovered from Sameer’s room

During the UP ATS operation, investigators reportedly recovered maps from the room where Sameer was staying. The recovery has become a key part of the ongoing investigation as the agency seeks to establish the purpose of the maps and determine whether they have any connection with the alleged activities under investigation. A case has also been registered at the University Police Station in connection with the recovery and the broader investigation.

Central intelligence input led to arrests

The arrests reportedly followed information shared with the UP ATS by a central intelligence agency. Acting on the input, the ATS traced the suspects to the Kalaburagi area and subsequently detained them. Investigators are now examining their alleged contacts with Pakistan and any possible association with ISIS. Further details are expected to emerge after the questioning and verification of the evidence recovered during the operation.

Pakistani woman, son arrested in Chikkaballapur earlier

The latest arrests come against the backdrop of another case involving Pakistani nationals in Karnataka. On July 11, reports emerged that a Pakistani woman and her son had been arrested in Chikkaballapur district. The two were reportedly living in Dasagarepalli village, where the woman had married a local resident. Several Indian documents were recovered from their possession and were being examined by authorities. Both were identified as Pakistani nationals.

Stayed in India after visa expiry

The Pakistani woman and her son were arrested by Bagepalli Police for allegedly remaining in India even after their visas had expired. The accused were identified as Farha Naz and Mohammed Fardeen Khan. They were reportedly staying at a house in Dasagarepalli village when the police took them into custody. The investigation into both cases is ongoing, and the alleged links of the accused with Pakistan or ISIS will have to be established through evidence and further investigation.

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