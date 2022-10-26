Karnataka govt issues advisory to people after detection of new COVID sub-variants in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). The govt of Karnataka has asked people to get tested and follow COVID appropriate behaviour after the detection of new sub-variants of Coronavirus in Maharashtra.

In view of the detection of newer sub-variants of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has issued an advisory urging the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as coughing and sneezing into folded elbows, washing hands, using tissues and avoiding close contact with symptomatic persons should be followed without hesitation. The health department has also advised people with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever to get tested at the nearest hospitals and isolate themselves in case they test positive for the virus.

"In view of reporting newer sub-variants of Omicron BQ.1 (US variant) BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1 in Maharashtra and in the context of the ensuing festival season of Deepavali and Kannada Rajyothsava the following advisory is issued to General public,” said the Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare.

"Those with fever, cough, cold, sore throat, breathing difficulty should get tested immediately at the nearest hospital or health centres (preferably Rapid Antigen Test, if negative then RT-PCR), and get self-isolated till the results are received," the department said in its statement.

“Face masking while indoors, in places with air-conditioning, not well-ventilated areas, closed places, in crowds and in health facilities (N-95 / medical masks). It is very important that elderly and Co-morbid wear face masks in public areas,” the advisory read.

The department has also asked people to take the precautionary doses in case they had not taken them and to also avoid crowding indoors.

“It is important that those who are aged 60 years and above, and with co-morbidities (particularly not naturally infected previously) should get vaccinated early. Those who are immune-deficient and immunosuppressed, on renal dialysis, taking anticancer drugs, etc. are advised to get vaccinated on priority basis in consultation with their treating doctor,” the advisory further read.

