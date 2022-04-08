Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Covid booster dose for 18+ to be available from April 10 at private vaccination centres

The Centre on Friday said that Covid precaution doses will now be available to 18 plus population group from April 10 at private vaccination centres.

"Those who are 18 years of age & have completed 9 months after the administration of second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose at private vaccination centres," Ministry of Health said, adding, "The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated."

So far, about 96 per cent of all 15+ population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while about 83 per cent of 15+ population has received both the doses. More than 2.4 crore Precaution Doses have also been administered to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population group. 45 per cent of 12 to 14 years age group have also received the first dose.

The on-going free vaccination programme through Government Vaccination Centres for first and second dose to the eligible population as well as Precaution Dose to Healthcare Workers, Frontline Workers and 60+ population would continue and would be accelerated, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

